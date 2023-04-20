An 18-year-old son allegedly stabbed his mother to death and repeatedly stabbed his father late Tuesday in what investigators described as “quick moment of rage” at home.

Primera Chief of Police Manuel Trevino said during a Wednesday press conference that the suspect stabbed his 47-year-old mother Angela Watt Gilbert six to eight times and stabbed his 55-year-old father Gary Scott Gilbert several times in the stomach and rib cage.

“I can say one thing, the female did fight. She did have several defensive wounds on her hands, which means she didn’t go down without a fight,” the police chief said of Angela Gilbert. “But again, this was her son attacking her. She probably had no idea what was coming.”

According to authorities, cops made entry to the Stuart Place Road home after 11:30 p.m. and found Angela Gilbert in a pool of blood in the living room area, as her husband pinned down their murder suspect son. Gary Gilbert, despite being stabbed, had managed to call 911, cops said.

Chief Trevino said the suspect “gave a confession to the entire incident” and told police that he wasn’t under the influence of any drug or alcohol. The main thing the suspect said about what led to the stabbing is that it occurred in a “quick moment of rage,” in Trevino’s words. The police chief also attributed the attack to a “moment of rage that went totally out of control.”

“It’s an unfortunate matter, especially being that the suspect is the son of the victims, and the age of the suspect is what really throws me a lot,” he said, noting that the Gilbert family is, all at once, going through the trauma of burying one of their own, hoping and praying for Gary’s swift recovery, and facing the prospect of losing another family member to prison for life.

Asked by reporters if there had been any prior incidents at the residence, Trevino said that it was “nothing major” but that cops did respond to the residence for a “verbal disturbance call” in 2022.

The chief later noted that the suspect had a prior arrest for a “minor drug offense.” Cameron County court records show that Gilbert was indicted as recently as March 22 in a THC possession case stemming from October 2022:

THE GRAND JURORS, for the County of Cameron, State of Texas, duly organized, upon their oaths in the 103rd Judicial District Court, for the January 2023 Term, present that DALLAS SCOTT GILBERT A/K/A DALLAS GILBERT, herein after called the Defendant, on or about the 28TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2022, and anterior to the presentment of this indictment, in the County of Cameron and State of Texas, did then and there intentionally and knowingly possess a controlled substance, namely,TETRAHYDROCANNABINOL, a controlled substance listed in Penalty Group 2, Section 481.103(a)(1) of the Texas Health & Safety Code, in an amount of less than one gram, against the peace and dignity of the State.

Primera, Texas is around a half hour’s drive away from the U.S.-Mexico border. The small town’s residents number in the thousands.

Cameron County jail records show the suspect was booked Wednesday on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gilbert will turn 19 on April 26.

