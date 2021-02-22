This Week on The Dan Abrams Podcast: Law&Crime’s Elura Nanos Talks Georgia GOP’s Attempt to Help Trump Legal Defense

Listen to the episode here and subscribe!

Law&Crime founder and host of The Dan Abrams Podcast, Dan Abrams, spoke with Law&Crime’s Elura Nanos about an article she wrote— going in-depth on new efforts to change the Georgia Constitution to help Donald Trump’s legal case in the event that any election crime charges are brought in Fulton County.

The new proposal would make it so the grand jury would be selected from the whole state and not just from the county where the charge is levied. As Nanos noted in her article, Fulton County is the “largest county in Georgia, with a population of 1,036,200” and also has the “largest number of Black residents (approximately 440,568, which accounts of 43.6 percent of the county’s total population).”

Election crimes would be the only crime treated this way. These new criminal procedure rules seem designed to aid Trump’s defense in regards to the Brad Raffensperger call, during which Trump infamously asked Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” the number of votes he needed to reverse the election outcome in the Peach State.

Dan and Elura discuss the implications of changing Georgia’s Constitution, the likelihood of the effort succeeding, and what charges Trump could potentially face.

