Violent Bathroom Brawl Video Shows College Football Player Getting Beaten Up. He’s Apparently ‘Lucky’ He Didn’t Lose an Eye.

Viral video shows a Oklahoma University wide receiver on the wrong end of a brawl that happened earlier this month in the city of Norman. Judging by the initial case report obtained by Law&Crime, cops are looking at this as an assault and battery case, and described football player Spencer Donald Jones, 23, as the victim. No arrests have been made, though authorities said everyone involved has been identified.

Footage shows that at least four young men were involved in the events of that night in a restroom of the bar Logie’s on the Corner. The cause of the confrontation is unclear. The man identified as Jones tells another, who apparently has a bloody nose, to “get the fuck out of here.” An individual in a denim jacket shoves the man with the bloody nose. It’s not clear from the video how his nose came to be bloody. No one was wearing a mask.

The man with the bloody nose wipes his face, briefly checks his hand, and opens up with a combination on Jones. He suplexed the college football player, repeatedly punched him, and put him in what a jocular narrator described as a rear naked choke. Meanwhile, a man in a gray sweater grapples the guy in the denim jacket before throwing him into the corner between the wall and a bathroom stall.

“Ya’ll motherfuckers ain’t playing around,” said the man providing narration.

Attorney Woodrow “Woody” Glass, who represents Jones’ family, said his client received a four-hour surgery to rebuild his left orbital socket.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass told OU Daily. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”

Glass asserted his client acted as a “peacekeeper” that night.

“He was trying to de-escalate that situation,” he told the outlet. “But unfortunately, it wasn’t de-escalated despite his best efforts, and he became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”

Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen told Law&Crime in an email Monday that cops were not called to respond when the incident occurred.

“A report was filed on Feb. 16,” she said. “An active investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

The incident is said to have happened around midnight late Feb. 13 and early Feb. 14.

“On 2/16/21 at about 1503 hours, I was assigned to an assault reported at 749 Asp Ave,” stated police documents. “I made phone contact with the listed victim [Jones]. Based on the information gathered, this case report is being completed. Injuries were reported as a result of the incident. All involved parties have been identified. No arrests have been made.”

