The Dan Abrams Podcast: Ken Starr Talks Impeachments Past, ‘Cancel Culture,’ and Robert Mueller

Dan Abrams sat down with former independent counsel Ken Starr to discuss his latest book Religious Liberty in Crisis: Exercising Your Faith in an Age of Uncertainty and his role in impeachments past.

Starr, also a former circuit judge and former solicitor general of the United States, led the investigation into then-President Bill Clinton that resulted in an impeachment trial in 1999. More recently, Starr defended former President Donald Trump during Trump’s first impeachment trial. Dan questioned Starr’s conflicting roles in the two trials. They also discussed “cancel culture,” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, and the events leading up to Jan. 6. Listen to the full conversation and debate above.

