Ginni Thomas Just Apologized to Clarence Thomas’s Court Clerks. The Internet Was Not Pleased.

Elura NanosFeb 2nd, 2021, 4:35 pm

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the attorney, wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and frequent supporter of fringe right-wing theories, was lambasted for publicly supporting the rally leading to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol by documented supporters of Donald Trump. Now, she it seems has attempted some damage control in an email to her husband’s court clerks.

Thomas made two Facebook posts which have since been deleted. The first was in the early hours of Jan. 6, in which she wrote: “Watch MAGA crowd today best with Right Side Broadcasting, and then C-Span for what the Congress does starting at 1:00 pm today. LOVE MAGA people!!!!”

The second post, just a few minutes later, said: “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING.”

Between the two posts, Thomas posted a quote from former President Ronald Reagan, in which he said:

“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and our children’s children say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done.”

To clarify context in a manner that Thomas chose to leave out, Reagan had been talking about support for then-GOP presidential candidate Barry Goldwater.

Now, though, it appears that Thomas is trying her hand at the kind of post-insurrection kumbaya messaging we’ve seen from the GOP lately. According to a report by the Washington Post, she wrote to a private email list called “Thomas Clerk World,” which includes current and former members of Clarence Thomas’ staff. In the email, Ginni Thomas wrote:

“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”

The email continued:

“Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country,” she wrote. “I feel I have failed my parents who did their best and taught me to work to preserve liberties.”

Thomas’s email is a little perplexing, to say the least. For starters—and as some have noted—Clarence Thomas staffers are not the first group that comes to mind as requiring an apology for rabid pro-Trump social media posts.

Others have pointed out that Thomas’s assumption that her “passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of” the family of clerks may (hopefully) be something of an exaggeration.

Thomas’ statement was conspicuously bereft of any mention of her prior support for the rally preceding a violent and deadly attack on the Capitol — which was not appreciated by those looking for sincere contrition.

Then, of course, there’s the issue of Ginni Thomas’s interactions with her husband’s clerks. Some have raised issues of the propriety of Thomas sharing her political views with her husband’s staff.

Other critics have gone even farther, suggesting Thomas’s messaging indicates more than simple misguided social media practices.

In the days following Jan, 6, a rumor began that Ginni Thomas had actually funded transportation for those participating in the riot. Although that rumor was debunked, some have speculated that the SCOTUS-spouse needed to do damage control. For some, however, the right remedy would come in a different form.

[image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images]

Elura Nanos - Columnist & Trial Analyst, Law & Crime

Elura is a columnist and trial analyst for Law & Crime. Elura is also a former civil prosecutor for NYC's Administration for Children's Services, the CEO of Lawyer Up, and the author of How To Talk To Your Lawyer and the Legalese-to-English series. Follow Elura on Twitter @elurananos

