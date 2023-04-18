The triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead former husbands continues with a fifth day of testimony in Ada County, Idaho, on Tuesday morning.

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. Daybell was arrested later that year after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. Initially being prosecuted as husband-and-wife co-defendants, the couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

The second week of trial is abbreviated due to the recent death of lead prosecutor Lindsey Blake’s father.

“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys,” the prosecution said in a statement provided to Law&Crime after proceedings came to a close early last Wednesday afternoon. “The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation.”

Last week, jurors heard engrossing testimony from Lori Vallow’s former best friend Melanie Gibb, who detailed the defendant’s belief in “zombies,” “possession,” and other supernatural ideas that stray far from the basic Mormon faith that both once shared together.

After that, jurors heard testimony from Zulema Pastenes, the widow of Lori Vallow’s deceased brother Alex Cox, who testified Lori Vallow told her that Charles Vallow was “possessed by a dark spirit.”

Overall, the first week of testimony all-but breezed by as the defense did not perform much cross-examination. And the information presented so far has not been particularly kind to Lori Vallow.

Pastenes is currently slated to conclude her testimony on Tuesday.

After that, Law&Crime has learned that prosecutors plan to call Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s surviving son, and the defendant’s sister, Summer Shiflet, to the stand. The order is currently unknown.

Law&Crime correspondent Gigi McKelvey will provide rolling updates as the case progresses Tuesday and throughout the trial:

Lori is chatting with Jim Archibald and seems to be in good spirits. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

It’s a cold snowy morning in Boise. Zulema is still on cross exam when we resume #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Update: 10:19 A.M. MST – Colby Ryan Takes the Stand

He says Lori is his mother when asked how he knows her. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

They show a photo of Tylee. He wipes his eyes, gets emotional, and says my sister Tylee. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Colby is nervous and holding emotion. He's asked who is Charles Vallow and was his step-dad for 13 years. The day he was killed he talked to Lori who told him he had a heart attack over the phone around 2-3PM. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Alex had a bandage on his head. Colby asked why he had that on. Alex said Charles hit him with a bat and he shot Charles. Colby saw Lori – her demeanor was calm #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Colby and Lori talked about hers and Charles's finances. mostly to tell him they were out of money. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

He would get money from Tylee randomly through Venmo. Lori would send Tylee money and Tylee would send it to Colby. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Colby talked to Lori that same day. (The day Tylee was last seen) They were in the Yellowstone gift store when the call happened. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Gilbert PD contacted Colby Nov 27th looking for Tylee and JJ. Colby was worried at that point. His conversations over texts were followed up with voice calls and texts and facetimes. But the texts were different over time and not like Tylee.#lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Lori told him a few weeks after Charles's murder she would get married again. After Gilbert PD contacted Colby he contacted Lori. He knew she had moved from the Phoenix area but she didn't say where they were #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Update: 9:42 A.M. MST – Demons, Castings, Looking for the Good

Now she said their intentions were different and evil #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

In another text from Zulema to Chad – I have been giving a new weapon of light fire which is imagining in your mind with the intention of a light aura that has some fire around it & put it around someone to help heal #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Mr Thomas asks if she has a portal in her home. She says no and she never has. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Zulema doesn't remember asking but says it's there so she believes it was said #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

According to them it was successful. Zulema didn't know if it was done correctly. Another demon possessed Charles and Zulema believed this. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

This text is with Zulema and Lori. As I was working on Hiplos today in the temple i was told he will be taken as he is. I don't know what that means. I hope this will end #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Thomas asks if she had an experience in the temple and some heavenly beings showed up. She remembers that – Heavenly Father, Heavenly Mother, Jesus, and her eternal husband was there. She didn't see who #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

She asks Zulema if she needs a min or if they can proceed. She says they can proceed. You try to look for the good in people. She says yes. A lot of her answers she gave was her trying to see Lori as a good person like herself #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Update: 9:19 A.M. MST – Pastenes and Daybell Discuss Cult Beliefs

Text: Hello Chad I had a talk with my daughter. She doesn't want to go and feels I am abandoning her. Zulema asks Chad to see who her daughter was was in a different life. Chad says he will find out about her daughter. He understands about Rexburg. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Lori and Chad were pushing her to move to Rexburg the whole time. Chad gave blessings telling her to move to Rexburg. Her family wasn't there but they pushed her. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Zulema says she prayed and the Lord said she would go but not now. Thomas says they weren't pressuring me and Zulema says "Oh they were". #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Mr Thomas has her read from exhibit – It was from her to Chad. She says she is feeling like herself again. Another text says how and when will I know to go to the temple when the callout happens. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

I know you have a close relationship with the savior. You will know when to gather. You will be one of the 1st. You're part of the team. Zulema says I got chills all over my body. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/9QOB73GnmZ — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Cont: Zulema to Chad. Merry Christmas do I have weapons on my back? I feel I am being attacked. She says Lori and Chad taught when you had physical/emotional pain it's an attack from the dark side #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Update: 9:05 A.M. MST – Cross-examination of Alex Cox’s Widow

Thomas says what bothered him over the weekend was her relationship with Alex. Their 1st date was going to dinner. October 31st – the 1st kissed and held hands #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

They talked on the phone frequently – about scriptures, family, basic getting to know you things #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

The engagement was not surprising for her. Alex told her he was looking for a ring and had asked Zulema for her ring size a few days before she came to Rexburg. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Alex stayed at Zulema’s house for Thanksgiving. HE stayed through the weekend. December 1 – they go to Vegas and get married. Zulema can’t specifically remember the date – she says there’s a lot of trauma. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

She is on the verge of tears. She had to give the OK to have the machines turned off. That is very traumatic, sir. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Zulema disagrees. Alex would make decisions and would feel he needed Lori and Chad’s permission or OK. Chad told Alex in a blessing he would be moving to Rexburg & a warrior there. Next day he took a plane to Rexburg with Chad #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

Thomas says he was asking for advice? Zulema said he was looking for direction. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 18, 2023

