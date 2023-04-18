Skip to main content

Live updates: Lori Vallow Daybell trial continues with sixth day of testimony

Colin KalmbacherApr 18th, 2023, 10:42 am Updated Apr 18th, 2023, 12:19 pm
 
Lori Vallow appears in a courtroom sketch

Lori Vallow appears in a courtroom sketch; her dead children, JJ Vallow, on the left, and Tylee Ryan, on the right, appear inset, in April 2023. (Courtroom pool sketch artist; Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

The triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead former husbands continues with a fifth day of testimony in Ada County, Idaho, on Tuesday morning.

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. Daybell was arrested later that year after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. Initially being prosecuted as husband-and-wife co-defendants, the couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

The second week of trial is abbreviated due to the recent death of lead prosecutor Lindsey Blake’s father.

“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys,” the prosecution said in a statement provided to Law&Crime after proceedings came to a close early last Wednesday afternoon. “The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation.”

Last week, jurors heard engrossing testimony from Lori Vallow’s former best friend Melanie Gibb, who detailed the defendant’s belief in “zombies,” “possession,” and other supernatural ideas that stray far from the basic Mormon faith that both once shared together.

After that, jurors heard testimony from Zulema Pastenes, the widow of Lori Vallow’s deceased brother Alex Cox, who testified Lori Vallow told her that Charles Vallow was “possessed by a dark spirit.”

Overall, the first week of testimony all-but breezed by as the defense did not perform much cross-examination. And the information presented so far has not been particularly kind to Lori Vallow.

Pastenes is currently slated to conclude her testimony on Tuesday.

After that, Law&Crime has learned that prosecutors plan to call Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s surviving son, and the defendant’s sister, Summer Shiflet, to the stand. The order is currently unknown.

Law&Crime correspondent Gigi McKelvey will provide rolling updates as the case progresses Tuesday and throughout the trial:

Update: 10:19 A.M. MST – Colby Ryan Takes the Stand

Update: 9:42 A.M. MST – Demons, Castings, Looking for the Good

Update: 9:19 A.M. MST – Pastenes and Daybell Discuss Cult Beliefs

Update: 9:05 A.M. MST – Cross-examination of Alex Cox’s Widow

