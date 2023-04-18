A New York man who allegedly shot at a vehicle that mistakenly drove up his driveway, killing an “innocent young girl” who was inside, is now facing murder charges.

There was no reason for the defendant, Kevin D. Monahan, 65, to feel threatened when victim, Kaylin A. Gillis, 20, and three other young people pulled up to his home, said Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy in a press conference on Monday.

Deputies said that Gillis was in the passenger seat of the vehicle on Saturday night while she and three other young people were looking for another friend’s home. Murphy described the area as rural, without a lot of cellular service or internet. Finally, the group reached Monahan’s home in the town of Hebron.

“Unfortunately, they drove up this driveway,” the sheriff told reporters.

Deputies claim Monahan, the homeowner, fired at least two shots while on his front porch. One struck Gillis. The vehicle quickly left the scene. They finally managed to reach 911 amid poor cell reception in the nearby town of Salem, Murphy said. Deputies responded at 9:53 p.m.

“Through the preliminary investigation it was learned that the vehicle the victim was in mistakenly pulled into the driveway at the Patterson Hill Road address,” deputies wrote.

Murphy said Gillis was an “innocent young girl” from a good family, which he knew personally.

The sheriff said he knew of no interaction between Monahan and the people in the vehicle.

“Monahan was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to exit his residence to speak with police,” deputies said. “He was later taken into custody with the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team after several hours.”

Murphy said Monday that he knew of no one else involved.

Monahan faces a charge of murder in the second degree. He was locked up at the Warren County Jail.

“On behalf of the Gillis family, we would like to thank everyone who has offered their love and prayers as they embark on this incredibly difficult journey of grief and healing,” said a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the funeral and other immediate financial needs. It raised more than $57,000 of a $75,000 goal as of Tuesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]