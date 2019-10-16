Markeith Loyd Found Guilty of Murdering Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend Sade Dixon

Florida man Markeith Demangzlo Loyd, 44, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, 24. He shot her eight times during an argument on December 13, 2016, prosecutors said. Her brother tried to protect her, but the defendant attempted to kill him too, the state said.

#MarkeithLoyd – GUILTY on all counts – 1. First-degree murder of Sade Dixon

2. Killing of an Unborn Child

3. Att. Felony Murder of Ronald Stewart

4. Attempted Felony Murder of Domnique Daniels

5. Att. Felony Murder of Stephanie Dixon-Daniels

6. Poss. of Firearm by conv. felon pic.twitter.com/xEiK0ZB8Iq — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 16, 2019

As far as Loyd is concerned, “of course” he’s the victim in all this. He detailed his relationship problems with Dixon in his testimony Monday and Tuesday.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecutor Ridgway ends the cross-examination with this: Ridgway: None of this is your fault? Loyd: No Ridgway: In fact, you’re really the victim here today, aren’t you? Loyd: Of course I am Ridgway: No further questions pic.twitter.com/0MCYoERqOo — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 15, 2019

He said he didn’t eat meat because he didn’t “believe in death,” he said that he wanted kids, and he said that didn’t want to be around marijuana. These issues led to problems with his ex-girlfriend, he said. There was also friction with her mother on account of the couple’s 20-year age difference, he said. During the fatal argument, Dixon allegedly grabbed her gun and confronted the defendant with it, but she dropped the firearm during the confrontation, said defense lawyer Terence Lenamon in opening statements.

The state asserted that Loyd was “determined” to kill the victim. During cross-examination, Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway worked to emphasize that Loyd could have left the argument.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecutor: What prevented you from getting in your care and driving away? Loyd: She didn’t ask me to leave Pros: Yes or no, nothing prevented you from getting in your car and leaving Loyd: She didn’t ask me to leave. She didn’t tell me to leave. pic.twitter.com/Xc3CxEXWN2 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 15, 2019

Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman told jurors in closing arguments that Loyd shot Dixon eight times when she and her brother were fleeing. The victim didn’t have a gun on her at the time she was shot and killed, the prosecutor said.

The defendant was told to leave the scene before the incident, and had multiple opportunities to do so, but didn’t, the state said.

“He was going to finish this confrontation on his terms. His way,” Buxman said.

Dixon was three months pregnant at the time of her death, the state said at trial.

Loyd is set to stand trial starting in May 2020 for the alleged murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Authorities said she fatally shot her while he was on the run after Dixon’s death.

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]