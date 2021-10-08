Watch Live: Markeith Loyd Jury Selection in Lt. Debra Clayton Shooting

Jury selection is ongoing for a convicted murder now on trial for a law enforcement officer’s death. Markeith Demangzlo Loyd, 46, shot and killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, 42, while he was on the run for murdering his pregnant girlfriend Sade Dixon, 24, prosecutors say. You can watch in the player above.

According to authorities, Clayton, who would receive a posthumous promotion from master sergeant, was at a Walmart on Jan. 9, 2017, when a customer saw Loyd, who was wanted for killing Dixon. Clayton could be seen on surveillance footage chasing Loyd, authorities said.

“The suspect loops backward while simultaneously drawing a handgun from his waist and taking cover behind one of the concrete pillars,” stated documents. Clayton drew her gun in response, but Loyd allegedly opened fire three times, striking her in the hip. She fell. Loyd allegedly kept firing while she was on the ground, authorities said.

“The suspect now leaves Sergeant Clayton laying on her back and runs to a two-door vehicle parked in the adjacent row and casually leaves the area,” stated documents.

He allegedly maintained self-defense after his arrest, which matches his public attitude about Dixon. Loyd insisted in his 2019 trial that he was the victim in his all this, and he was just protecting himself from his girlfriend and her brother.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecutor Ridgway ends the cross-examination with this: Ridgway: None of this is your fault? Loyd: No Ridgway: In fact, you’re really the victim here today, aren’t you? Loyd: Of course I am Ridgway: No further questions pic.twitter.com/0MCYoERqOo — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 15, 2019

But prosecutors said Loyd was “determined” to kill her. They said he instigated the fatal Dec. 13, 2016 confrontation and had the opportunity to leave the argument.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecutor: What prevented you from getting in your care and driving away? Loyd: She didn’t ask me to leave Pros: Yes or no, nothing prevented you from getting in your car and leaving Loyd: She didn’t ask me to leave. She didn’t tell me to leave. pic.twitter.com/Xc3CxEXWN2 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 15, 2019

Loyd, who took the stand in his own defense, gave meandering testimony on race, “queens,” his sisters, his leaving a previous girlfriend because she smoked cigarettes, his asking Dixon her credit score because he was looking for a serious relationship, and his criticizing her for wearing “booty shorts.”

“I don’t believe in death,” Loyd said in explaining why he did not eat meat. “I don’t believe in killing God’s creation.”

He was sentenced to life in prison, after attorney Terence Lenamon said that Loyd faced a rough childhood, faced racism, had trouble in school, and had limited life routes as a teenager. With time, Loyd had developed a significant delusional disorder because of his life experiences, said the defense.

[Jail photo via Orange County]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]