Man Who Killed Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend Will Now Represent Himself Against Charges That He Murdered a Police Officer

A man convicted of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend will represent himself against charges of killing a police officer when he was on the run. Markeith Loyd, 45, still has his old legal team as standby counsel as he faces trial in Orange County, Florida in the death of Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd has already been convicted and sentenced to life for murdering Sade Dixon.

“Defendant’s Motion To Proceed Pro Se is hereby GRANTED,” stated court notes on Monday. “Attorney’s T Lenamon & T Marrero are to remain as standby counsel. The court not finding that attorney’s are incompetent to proceed as attorney’s of record.”

Attorney Terence Lenamon did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Loyd’s criminal cases stem from a month-long crime spree. He shot and killed Dixon and tried to kill her brother December 13, 2016. Prosecutors argued at trial that he had plenty of opportunities to leave the scene, but he instead set out to end Dixon’s life.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecution: 2 aggravating factors to consider during this phase for the murder of Sade Dixon: 1. Loyd was on probation at the time. 2. Loyd was previously convicted of a felony, battery of an officer in 1998. Jury can also consider the convictions from last week pic.twitter.com/NUyU2lVwLV — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 21, 2019

Loyd murdered Clayton while on the run, authorities said. The lieutenant, who would receive a posthumous promotion from master sergeant, was at a local Walmart when another customer saw the wanted Loyd and told her about it, according to the arrest affidavit. Clayton could be seen on surveillance video chasing after Loyd, authorities said.

#MarkeithLoyd now faces a second trial next year for killing Orlando officer Debra Clayton. Clayton confronted Loyd at a Walmart while he was on the run about a month after killing Sade Dixon. He shot and killed her. He says in self-defense. This is also a DP trial. pic.twitter.com/oCmiQr8X0m — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 23, 2019

“The suspect loops backwards while simultaneously drawing a handgun from his waist and taking cover behind one of the concrete pillars,” stated documents. Clayton drew her own gun in response, but Loyd allegedly opened fire three times, striking her in the hip. Clayton fell. Loyd allegedly continued firing while Clayton was on the ground, killing her.

“The suspect now leaves Sergeant Clayton laying on her back and runs to a two-door vehicle parked in the adjacent row and casually leaves the area,” stated documents.

Loyd allegedly maintained self-defense after his arrest, insisting Clayton “pulled her gun out first.”

The suspect had also opened fire on a sheriff’s captain while on the run, but he missed the man, authorities said.

Loyd’s purported self-defense claim about Clayton certainly syncs up with his position in the Dixon trial. He testified, insisting that his ex-girlfriend was the one who confronted him with a gun during their fatal argument.

Dixon had dropped this firearm before Loyd killed her, however.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecutor: What prevented you from getting in your care and driving away? Loyd: She didn’t ask me to leave Pros: Yes or no, nothing prevented you from getting in your car and leaving Loyd: She didn’t ask me to leave. She didn’t tell me to leave. pic.twitter.com/Xc3CxEXWN2 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 15, 2019

Legal experts lambasted Loyd’s meandering trial testimony that touched on race, “queens,” his sisters, his leaving a previous girlfriend because she smoked cigarettes, his asking Dixon her credit score because he was looking for a serious relationship, and his criticizing her for wearing “booty shorts.”

“I don’t believe in death,” Loyd said in explaining why he did not eat meat. “I don’t believe in killing God’s creation.”

“This is like Christmas on Columbus Day for any prosecutor in a courtroom,” said trial attorney and Law&Crime Network panelist Leslie Ricard Chambers during the 2019 trial.

During sentencing, Lenamon argued that his client had developed a significant delusional disorder because of his life experiences including his abusive father abandoning the family, facing racism, and facing trouble in school.

