Jurors Recommend Death Penalty for Markeith Loyd in Murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton

Convicted murderer Markeith Demangzlo Loyd, 46, previously dodged the death sentence for murdering pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, 24, but jurors in a separate trial recommended on Wednesday that he should get capital punishment for killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, 42.

#MarkeithLoyd – Loyd receives the death penalty for the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/CPOMCg6V3p — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 8, 2021

“Lieutenant Clayton was devoted to her family, faith, and community,” Police Chief Orlando Rolón said. “Although the trial has now concluded, the Clayton family continues to endure an unthinkable loss, and we will never forget the sacrifice they have made in service to our community. On that same day, our community suffered an additional loss when Orange County Deputy Sheriff Norman Lewis died in a vehicle crash while responding to assist. Our hearts are forever grateful for the sacrifice Deputy Lewis and his entire family have made.”

STATEMENT From @OrlandoPDChief on the Death Penalty Sentence Reached in the Trial of Lieutenant Debra Clayton’s Killer. pic.twitter.com/dIbsZiL5Wc — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 8, 2021

Loyd shot and killed Dixon during a confrontation on Dec. 13, 2016. In meandering testimony, he insisted he killed her in self-defense, but prosecutors said he had every opportunity to back out of the situation. He intended on killing her, they said.

He ultimately got life in prison without the possibility of parole, however, after attorney Terence Lenamon highlighted Loyd’s rough childhood and mental illness.

Loyd was on the run when a witness saw him at a local Walmart and found an officer: Clayton. Clayton, who was posthumously promoted from master sergeant, confronted Loyd. Loyd opened fire and continued to shoot when Clayton was on the ground. Again, Loyd testified this was all in self-defense. Again, jurors did not believe him.

In the new penalty phase, Lenamon called on jurors–at least one of them–to recommend life. Support from Loyd’s family was reason alone, he said.

Loyd’s defense attorney: “This will be the most important decision you make in your life.” He says love from Loyd’s family who still support him is alone enough to choose a sentence of life in prison – not death.@MyNews13 #MarkeithLoyd — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) December 7, 2021

Markeith Loyd’s daughter Kianna Loyd testified that her father once called her from a halfway house, believing that police were going to kill him.

Loyd’s daughter got emotional as she described her father calling her from a halfway house saying police were going to kill him. Loyd’s defense often highlighting Loyd’s fear of police. Psychologists testified Loyd’s paranoia affects his behavior. @MyNews13 #MarkeithLoyd — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) December 6, 2021

Loyd’s 16-month prison sentence in the late 1990s exacerbated his mental illness, Lenamon said.

Loyd doesn’t believe himself to live with mental illness because he wants to be seen as fearless and admitting to having a mental illness would be a sign of weakness, psychiatrist Psychologist Marvin Dunn said.

But jurors also saw testimony about the loss of both women, including from Sade’s mother Stephanie Dixon-Daniels and Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill took the stand – and was very emotional as she read a victim impact statement – talking about how influential Lt. Debra Clayton was in her work with youth in the community.@MyNews13 #MarkeithLoyd — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) November 29, 2021

As from the beginning of the case, Loyd spoke out in court during his penalty phase.

After state atty said “life in prison would be no punishment at all” Loyd began talking and judge warned him if he talked again he would be removed from court. Deputies got in position to remove him before judge gave him one last chance to stay quiet.@MyNews13 #MarkeithLoyd — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) December 7, 2021

