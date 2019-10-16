Daily Debrief October 16th, 2019

Podcast (dailydebrief): Play in new window | Download
Closing arguments in the case of a Florida man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend. The defense says the victim’s family lied on the stand. The defendant fights with the judge after the jury deliberates his fate.
Also, a shouting match in a city council meeting in Texas after a white police officer shoots and kills a black woman through her bedroom window.
Objections over a nickname for a defendant who prosecutors say killed a doctor with a hammer.