Daily Debrief October 16th, 2019

by | 5:33 pm, October 16th, 2019

Closing arguments in the case of a Florida man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend. The defense says the victim’s family lied on the stand. The defendant fights with the judge after the jury deliberates his fate.

Also, a shouting match in a city council meeting in Texas after a white police officer shoots and kills a black woman through her bedroom window.

Objections over a nickname for a defendant who prosecutors say killed a doctor with a hammer.

