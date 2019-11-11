Dan Abrams to Moderate Impeachment Debate Between MSNBC Legal Analyst and Breitbart In-House Counsel

Law&Crime founder and ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams will be moderating an impeachment debate this week. It will air Thursday afternoon on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124 and will be live-streamed on both Law&Crime and Mediaite.

“The Great Impeachment Debate” between Mimi Rocah and Joel Pollak will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the time slot normally reserved for The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM. Rocah will make the case for impeachment, while Pollak will argue against.

Rocah worked as federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York from 2001 to 2017. She is now a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, and is Pace Law’s Distinguished Fellow in Criminal Justice. Rocah most recently co-authored an article in an effort to debunk many of the GOP’s impeachment talking points, process complaints and conspiracy theories.

Pollak, an author and Harvard-educated lawyer who once ran for Congress, is Breitbart’s senior editor-at-large and in-house counsel. Pollak noted Monday that House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has not yet released the testimony of Tim Morrison, the former top Russia adviser to the president on the National Security Council (NSC). Morrison’s testimony, Pollak wrote, is “considered the most favorable to President Donald Trump, after he reportedly told the committee in late October: ‘I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed.'”

The format will be pretty straightforward: opening statements, opportunity to rebut arguments, opportunity for debate participants to cross-examine one another, and closing arguments. Abrams will be moderating the debate and asking Rocah and Pollak questions about their arguments.

The debate takes place on Thursday, which will be the day after the first impeachment witnesses testify in the public phase of the proceedings. It’s also the day before former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify.

Law&Crime will be live-streaming the event on our website, so stay tuned for that.

[Image via Law&Crime]