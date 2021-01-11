Jonathan Turley Says Democrats May Rue the Day They Set ‘Snap Impeachment’ Precedent with President Trump

George Washington University Law Professor and legal commentator Jonathan Turley said Monday that President Donald Trump should not be subjected to a “snap impeachment” despite the “reckless” words he uttered at a rally that preceded his supporters’ storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“The concept of a snap impeachment is a contradiction in constitutional terms. This is a process that was designed to be deliberative, not impulsive—and this really is not what the framers envisioned. This is trying to run to the floor and skip any inquiry and hearing on these very troubling issues,” he said Monday on Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM radio show.

“Democrats may loathe the day that they created this pathway. In two years the Republicans could take over the House. Would they then oppose a snap impeachment of President [Joe] Biden. There has to be some integrity left in this process,” he said.

Characterizing the president’s pre-riot speech as “reckless,” Turley said that he still was not aware of any legal precedent under which Trump’s words could constitute criminal incitement.

“Many people have said that what President Trump did was an actually crime of incitement—many legal experts have come forward with that view. I have to tell you, I think that is just fundamentally wrong. I know of no case that would say that that speech was criminal incitement,” Turley said. “The speech itself was reckless, but at points in the speech Trump says that people should go there peacefully. That they should go to the Capitol to support members of Congress in challenging the election.”

“And that is the type of protest that’s occurred in state and federal capitals for years. People go to the capitol to support or oppose things happening inside. So I don’t think any court would allow a charge of criminal incitement,” he added.

Leaning on the “slippery slope” approach, Turley said that using the political mechanism of impeachment against Trump would set a dangerous precedent, allowing any future president to be ousted over reckless rhetoric if his supporters commit criminal acts.

He added that Democrats used “virtually the same type of language”—such as “taking back the country”—and asserted that he was “more concerned with the implication of what is unfolding on Capitol Hill this week” than with Trump supporters’ attempted coup.

Turley, no stranger to controversial stances and takes, was the lone expert witness called by Republicans during the House phase of President Trump’s first impeachment. Perhaps he will be among the lawyers making a case in Trump’s defense for a second time. That case would appear to be that a president should not be impeached for constitutionally protected speech.

[image via Fox News screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]