Not wasting any time, a federal judge issued a weekend temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, including U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, after finding James Comey's former lawyer and friend is "likely to succeed on the merits of his claim" that the government conducted "unreasonable" and warrantless searches of files kept since they were seized in 2017.

Senior U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, sitting in Washington, D.C., on Saturday issued a four-page order preliminarily siding with Daniel Richman, an attorney and law professor, following the collapse of the DOJ's case against ex-FBI Director Comey.

As Law&Crime reported one week ago, Richman asked Kollar-Kotelly to block the government from indefinitely searching his files, which were seized in 2017 as part of the Arctic Haze FBI media leaks probe that led to no charges against him. Despite that outcome, Richman said in the demand for the return of his property, the Trump administration eight years later went on to haphazardly use these personal computer files in the since-dismissed prosecution of Comey.

Before the case was tossed on the grounds that Bondi "unlawfully appointed" Lindsey Halligan as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, a startled U.S. magistrate judge said the DOJ displayed a "cavalier attitude towards a basic tenet of the Fourth Amendment" by searching, without a new warrant, Richman's files in the apparent hope the findings would make the Comey case stick.

"The Arctic Haze investigation was closed in September 2021, with no charges filed. The Richman materials sat dormant with the FBI until the summer of 2025, when the Bureau chose to rummage through them again," William Fitzpatrick wrote, noting that the government "[i]nexplicably […] elected not to seek a new warrant for the 2025 search, even though the 2025 investigation was focused on a different person" — namely, Comey.

The magistrate said this while ordering the government to hand over all grand jury materials to Comey's defense, an exceedingly rare step.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox

After Richman said the files contained "a significant quantum of privileged information involving multiple clients," but also "communication with federal judges, including in connection with student applications for law clerk positions," family medical records, and "comprehensive financial records," Kollar-Kotelly agreed Saturday that he "made each of the necessary showings to obtain a narrow temporary restraining order" and that he is "likely to succeed" in getting his property back.

"The Court concludes that Petitioner Richman is likely to succeed on the merits of his claim that the Government has violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures by retaining a complete copy of all files on his personal computer (an 'image' of the computer) and searching that image without a warrant," the judge wrote, citing the Comey case for reference. "The Court further concludes that Petitioner Richman is also likely to succeed in showing that, because of those violations, he is entitled to the return of the image."

The ruling is significant because it also puts on ice the DOJ's ability to search the files further, notable in that it sets up a potential roadblock for any efforts to seek a new indictment against Comey.

Remarkable win for Prof Dan Richman (and Comey), at least temporarily. Judge Kollar-Kotelly orders USA not to access any info seized from Richman's devices—which Mag Judge Fitzpatrick called the centerpiece of the case vs Comey—till she permits. https://t.co/CU7JurtXac pic.twitter.com/SL7wnOosBp — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) December 7, 2025

The DOJ had alleged that Comey lied to Sen. Ted Cruz on Sept. 30, 2020, when he denied under questioning that he had "'authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports' regarding an FBI investigation concerning Person 1," namely Hillary Clinton, because he "knew, he in fact had authorized Person 3" — that would be Richman — "to serve as an anonymous source in news reports regarding an FBI investigation concerning [Clinton]."

Kollar-Kotelly, finding that Richman "will be irreparably harmed by the ongoing violation of his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable seizures arising from the Government's continuing retention of the image of his computer and related materials," issued the temporary restraining order as she considers the return of the plaintiff's files on an "expedited basis."

Relatedly, the DOJ, including Bondi, was ordered to "identify, segregate, and secure the image" of Richman's computer, his "Columbia University email accounts, and his iCloud account," and any copies. Once that happens, the judge added, the DOJ and Bondi cannot "access the covered materials" or share them "without first seeking and obtaining leave of this Court."

The DOJ has been additionally ordered to respond by noon on Monday to confirm it is complying and to respond to Richman's property return request by Tuesday morning.

Read the four-page order here.