A Texas man is behind bars after shooting and killing a father of five who was trying to retrieve his son's stolen truck, according to law enforcement in the Lone Star State.

London Hogan Sr., 37, stands accused of one count each of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for the death of 56-year-old Louis Erebia.

The underlying incident occurred over the weekend in northeast Houston, along Tidwell Road near John Ralston Road, according to a press release issued by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., Erebia's son was at a gas station, filling up his Chevy Silverado, when Hogan approached him and started asking questions about the truck, deputies said, according to a report by Houston-based Fox affiliate KRIV.

Sometime during the questioning, the suspect took out a gun and stole the truck from the victim's son, authorities allege.

After the robbery, Erebia's son called family and friends to relay what had just happened. The younger man's father sprang into action — aided by a GPS tracking device on the truck, deputies said.

Soon enough, the pair located the stolen Silverado near I-610 North and Airline Drive. Then, the wayward truck and the vehicle being driven by Erebia collided, according to law enforcement.

After the crash, a man and woman scrambled out of the Silverado and began running toward a nearby Chevron gas station, deputies said. Erebia ran after the fleeing suspects. But, as the father gave chase, Hogan allegedly pulled out his weapon and fired several shots.

Both Erebia and his friend were struck by the gunfire, authorities said. Emergency responders rushed them both to an area hospital. The friend survived, while Erebia succumbed to his wounds.

The defendant was arrested the next day and booked into the Harris County Jail.

On social media, the slain man's family remembered him fondly.

"He is a hero," his sister-in-law wrote on Facebook. "He laid down his life for another. That is the ultimate definition of love."

The man's sister-in-law elaborated in another post:

Louis died doing exactly what he did every day of his life—protecting others. He was a hero down to his very last breath. A pillar of our community, the backbone of our family, and a man whose selflessness impacted countless lives, Louis never hesitated to help those in need. He gave of himself freely and served others without question.

Hogan, for his part, is claiming self-defense, his attorney told KRIV.

"He's not saying it wasn't him," defense attorney Wilvin J. Carter said. "He's saying he's point-blank about his position — he's claiming self-defense. He's going to give us more information about that self-defense."

The defendant's court-appointed attorney also said his client is not the one who stole the truck that set everything in motion.

The victim's family held a press conference on Monday sponsored by Crime Stoppers Houston, according to Houston Public Media.

"Louis didn't get shot running to danger," the sister-in-law said. "Louis got shot running to protect…We need justice for what happened."

The victim's family has also brought attention to Hogan's long criminal history — which reportedly dates back decades.

"This should have never happened," the sister-in-law added. "Let's be clear. Look at the man's rap sheet."

This week, Hogan appeared before a judge and was denied bail. He is next slated to appear in court on June 22, court records show.