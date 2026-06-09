An Iowa couple forced their 10-year-old son to stay for "extended periods of time" in a dark, locked bedroom with no access to food or water, authorities allege.

Andrew Warrington, 48, and Kellie Warrington, 47, stand accused of first-degree kidnapping, child endangerment, willful injury and neglect of a dependent person. Cops allege the suspects intentionally subjected their son to torture.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, the Davenport Police Department responded on Feb. 23 to a home in the 1200 block of E. Rusholme Street to investigate claims of child abuse.

After a monthslong investigation, cops determined that the suspects "knowingly confined" the boy to a bedroom with a latched door and deprived him of "water, food, light, bathroom access and mental stimulus for extended periods of time."

The boy was also without "clothing, shelter, health care or supervision appropriate for his age." His room allegedly had no furniture.

The Warringtons "failed to provide medical treatment for [the boy] to address his declining health, specifically malnutrition." He ended up in the hospital, where he was diagnosed with malnutrition and suffered from head injuries, cops said. The affidavit did not say how long he was hospitalized.

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Medical professionals told cops the victim could have died if he hadn't received treatment at the hospital, per the affidavit. The complaint did not give an updated condition for the boy. It's unclear why the parents allegedly subjected the boy to such harsh treatment. Police also did not divulge what sparked the investigation.

Officers arrested the couple on Friday and took them to the Scott County Jail, where they are each being held on a $2 million cash bond. They have a court date set for June 16.