Suspect in Shooting of Federal Judge Esther Salas’s Family Died of Apparent Suicide, Reports Say

Alberto LuperonJul 20th, 2020, 12:54 pm

The suspected triggerman in the shooting of a federal judge’s husband and son has died by suicide according to law enforcement sources cited by ABC News. They identified the dead suspect as an attorney who previously argued a case before Judge Esther Salas in 2015.

The suspected gunman’s body was found in the Town of Rockland, Sullivan County, N.Y., according to WNBC-TV.  A vehicle near that scene was being searched, WNBC said, and a gun found there was also being forensically examined to see if it could be linked to the New Jersey shootings of the judge’s family.

The New York Times, citing New York State Police and other law enforcement sources, quoted one anonymously as saying “[t]here’s a pretty good level of confidence he’s the guy.”

Officials have said that the suspect, a white man wearing a face covering and a FedEx uniform, shot the judge’s husband, Mark Anderl, and the couple’s son, Daniel Anderl. The son died.

“He was shot through the heart,” North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack said according to ABC.

Mark Anderl survived, though he was in critical condition at last report.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation were investigating the Sunday shooting.

