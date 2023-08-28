A 41-year-old attorney and activist who in recent years headed New Hampshire’s chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association was found fatally stabbed in the neck at home in Durham over the weekend.

New Hampshire authorities investigating Alexander Talcott’s homicide announced in an update that the “parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public,” but they did not name a suspect and only said a “person” stabbed Talcott. The New Hampshire Department of Justice is currently probing whether or not the “suspicious” homicide was carried out in self-defense at the Bennett Road residence.

Talcott’s Facebook profile contains a number of photographs with prominent Republican politicians, such as Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Talcott also posted a photo in 2018 with retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter at a New Hampshire Bar Association event.

Talcott’s Facebook page also shows numerous images with his three children.

In a 2022 interview published on Medium, Talcott spoke about his wife and homeschooling their kids.

“In college, I met and later married a prestigious prep school alumna. And today we homeschool our three kids! Dartmouth and Notre Dame Law absolutely surrounded me with ever curious self-starters,” he said.

The corporate lawyer and management consultant earned his law degree from Notre Dame in 2009, according to his LinkedIn page.

“As corporate counsel, I bring my positive high-energy to the contracts and compliance that allow businesses to grow. With industry competition and regulatory changes, an in-house attorney has to be able to keep up for the company to get ahead,” Talcott wrote on his LinkedIn profile. “I want to be a person other departments can trust and rely on for legal answers and moving-forward strategies.”

The LinkedIn also said Talcott was an adjunct instructor in business law at the University of New Hampshire Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics.

As recently as Friday night, Talcott posted a photo to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, of the historic North Church during a visit to Portsmouth.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]