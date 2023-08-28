A one-time Disney child actor was arrested after allegedly stealing a bag of chips from a hotel lobby in Texas.

Mitchel Musso, 32, was arrested after allegedly creating a “disturbance” at a hotel in Rockwall, some 25 miles northeast of Dallas. According to a press release, the Rockwall Police Department received a call at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“[A]n individual who appeared intoxicated entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them,” the press release said. “When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment.”

Officers found Musso outside the hotel.

“During the investigation, Mr. Musso demonstrated signs of intoxication and was ultimately arrested for Public Intoxication and Theft,” the police press release said. Both offenses are Class C misdemeanors in the Lone Star state, the lowest-level misdemeanor charge available.

But Musso was apparently wanted for more than just the allegedly purloined chips.

“A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department,” the press release says.

Jail records show that Musso is also wanted for having an expired car registration, a failure to display his driver’s license, and a prior failure to appear offense.

Musso is perhaps best known for his role as Oliver Oken on the Disney show “Hannah Montana,” starring Miley Cyrus. He played the lead character’s best friend.

Police say Musso spent one night in jail after his arrest. Jail records indicate that Musso was released one day after being booked. According to Rockwall police, he posted $1,000 bond.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]