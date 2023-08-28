A 40-year-old girls’ softball coach in southern Florida was arrested last week for allegedly committing a series of sex crimes against a juvenile who played for his team, the Tampa Lady Hawks.

Matthew Ryan Galhouse was taken into custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery by a custodian of a minor over the age of 12, stalking, unlawful sexual activity with a victim age 16 or 17, traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of committing sexual conduct, and lewd and lascivious behavior, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into Galhouse began when the alleged victim on Aug. 17 contacted PCSO deputies and reported her prior sexual contact with Galhouse.

“Beginning around late May 2023, Galhouse spent time with the victim and sent messages to the victim through social media which detailed his affection,” the release states. “Galhouse also began meeting with the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons.”

Court records list the date of the alleged offense as June 7, 2023.

Authorities emphasized that Galhouse, a Tampa resident who has been the coach of the Lady Hawks softball club since about 2018, is not employed by any school district in Pasco County.

Investigators looking into Galhouse’s alleged crimes have not discovered any additional victims. However, authorities are urging any person with knowledge relevant to the alleged crimes or possible additional victim to contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online directly to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the court documents filed in the case against Galhouse are currently being withheld from public view. Law&Crime submitted requests to the Pasco County Clerk of the Court to view the probable cause affidavit, warrant, and complaint filed in Galhouse’s case.

Galhouse is currently being held at the Pasco County Detention Center in Land O’ Lakes, Florida on bond of $255,000.

Galhouse in May 2021 was arrested in Lake County, Florida and charged with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended. He was found guilty, charged $898 in fines and fees and sentenced to time already served, which was one day in jail, records show.

