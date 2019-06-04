Mother of Missing Woman Jennifer Dulos Files for Custody of Five Grandchildren

As the search for missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos continues, Dulos’s mother Gloria Farber has filed for custody of the children. Dulos, who was last seen on May 24, was locked in a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos.

Per CBS New York’s Tony Aiello: “Gloria Farber, mother of missing woman Jennifer Dulos, files for custody of the five children, citing arrest of Fotis Dulos. Children have been staying with Farber at her Fifth Avenue home. Long time nanny continues to care for the children as well.”

An image of the first page of the filing shows that Farber seeks to intervene in the custody dispute “for the purposes of being awarded custody,” citing the “best interests” of the minor children. After Jennifer disappeared, Fotis Dulos attempted to see his kids at Farber’s residence, but he was denied.

The ages of Jennifer Dulos’s children range from 8 to 13.

Fotis Dulos and his 44-year-old girlfriend Michelle Troconis were both arraigned on Monday in connection with Dulos’ disappearance. As Law&Crime reported before, authorities allegedly found sponges and clothing stained with Dulos’ blood in trash cans. Surveillance footage also purportedly showed that a black Ford Raptor pickup truck made 30 stops along a four-mile stretch of road on May 24, the day Dulos disappeared. Fotis Dulos has a black Ford Raptor, and video showed him pulling into his driveway that night at 8:10 p.m., authorities said. Police said cell phone data also showed that Fotis Dulos was in the area the day Jennifer disappeared. Officials said there was evidence that two altered Connecticut license plates were found in a discarded FedEx package.

Authorities further alleged that there is evidence against Troconis. Troconis was allegedly caught on camera “leaning out of the passenger seat of the Ford pickup and either placing something on the ground or picking up an item.”

Police said they found evidence at Jennifer Dulos’ home of a violent assault; they said the scene looked like it had been cleaned up.

Cops arrested Dulos and Troconis on Saturday for allegedly hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. After that, bond for each was set at $500,000. Troconis posted bond and will be subject to GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors expect more charges. Perhaps they are attempting to get Troconis to flip on Dulos.

I assume murder charges against the estranged husband of #JenniferDulos are forthcoming. And I predict the prosecution may even try to get his new girlfriend to testify against him. @thedailybeast https://t.co/46pA7yob3R — Julie Rendelman Esq. (@julie_rendelman) June 4, 2019

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.

[Image via New Canaan Police]