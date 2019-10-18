Lori Loughlin Maintains Her Innocence, But Wants Felicity Huffman to Tell Her About Prison Life Just in Case: Source

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman started serving her 14-day prison stint this week, having pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal. Unfortunately for Lori Loughlin, there is still a long road ahead. The latest person claiming knowledge of the Full House actress’s thinking has said that while Loughlin “maintains her innocence,” she plans on reaching out to Huffman after she gets out of prison to hear about what it was like — just in case.

Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, a sentence that U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling recently called “reasonable.” Huffman is serving out that sentence at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is known as “Club Fed.”

A snapshot of the conditions at “Club Fed”:

The inmates also get to watch movies on weekdays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m, play board games and partake in fitness activities and pass their time participating in “recreation and leisure” activities such as arts and crafts and various sports teams. Meals include the likes of fruit, cereal, and bread and jelly for breakfast, sandwiches, steamed rice, and a dessert for lunch, and beef with black beans, potatoes, corn and gravy for dinner, according to Good Morning America.

Lelling didn’t just comment on Huffman. He also talked about how Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli may fare compared to Huffman. While Lelling did not get into specifics, he did say that if the defendants are convicted they can expect a “substantially higher” sentence.

Loughlin is apparently interested in hearing from Huffman about her prison experience. According to People, a source “close to” Loughlin said that Loughlin attempted to reach out to Huffman before she reported to prison because she “wanted to encourage her, and see how she was doing.”

“She feels like their fates are tied together now, even though they weren’t really friends before,” the anonymous person continued. But Loughlin also wants to hear from Huffman about what life behind bars is like — not that she’s going to need that knowledge or anything (hopefully), suggests the source.

“She wants to debrief Felicity after jail to find out what it was like and what her advice would be. She feels like Felicity’s time in jail will be an indicator on her own time, and she’s extremely curious to know how it goes,” the person said. “She’s definitely hoping that Felicity’s time in prison will go easy for her, because that will be a positive sign that, if Lori has to serve time, that she’ll be able to weather it as well. Of course, it’s still very important for her to be exonerated of all charges against her. She still maintains her innocence, and hopes it won’t come to that. But if she does end up serving time in prison, she wants to know what she’s getting into.”

Per the source, Loughlin maintains her innocence and is “counting on” being found not guilty when the time comes.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli allegedly created fake rowing profiles to get Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli into USC, “agree[ing] to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California (USC)] crew team–despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.”

For that, they were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They were also hit with money laundering charges in a superseding indictment. They have pleaded not guilty.

[Image via Lisa O’Connor, Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images]