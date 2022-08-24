 Jury Awards $31 Million to Vanessa Bryant, Chris Chester
Jury Awards $31M Total in Favor of Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester in Lawsuit Against LA County Over Fatal Helicopter Crash Photos

Meghann CuniffAug 24th, 2022, 7:45 pm
 
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant (via Presley Ann_Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

A jury on Wednesday awarded a total of $31 million to Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos from the helicopter crash that killed their spouses.

The verdict follows 10 days of testimony in U.S. District Judge John F. Walter‘s courtroom about how employees with the sheriff’s and fire departments took and disseminated photographs of human remains at the site of the Jan. 26, 2020 crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant.

Seven more people, including Chris Chester’s wife Sarah Chester and daughter Payton Chester, also perished.

Bryant was awarded a total of $16 million: $2.5 million for emotional distress already suffered and $7.5 million for future suffering from the sheriff’s department. The jury determined that the fire department owes her $1 million for past suffering and $5 million for future suffering.

The jury awarded Chester $15 million total: $1.5 million from the sheriff’s department for past suffering and $7.5 million for future suffering. From the fire department, Chester was awarded $1 million for past suffering and $5 million for future suffering.

In one victory for LA County, jurors did not find that the fire department has a custom or practice of sharing photos of deceased people, only that it lacks sufficient training and policies. The jury did conclude that the sheriff’s department has such a practice, though, as well as insufficient training.

[Image via Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby.]

Meghann Cuniff - Senior Reporter on the West Coast

