 Vanessa Bryant Case: Ex-Fire Captain Needs 'Break' at Trial
‘I Need a Break’: Ex-Fire Captain Repeatedly Leaves Witness Stand While Testifying in Vanessa Bryant’s Suit Against Los Angeles County

Meghann CuniffAug 15th, 2022, 7:06 pm
 
Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant pictured outside of court (Photo: Meghann M. Cuniff, Law&Crime)

A retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand on Monday while testifying about his time at the site of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, repeatedly saying he’s the victim of false accusations while denying any memories of what he did there beyond that he was instructed to take photos.

The approximately two hours Brian Jordan spent on the stand was punctuated by Jordan’s sudden departure from the courtroom three times, with him first standing after Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer asked him if he’d photographed Kobe’s remains. “I need a break,” Jordan said as he stepped off the stand. His lawyer went with him, and they returned about a minute later to resume his testimony.

“I’m sorry, your honor, I just had an image in my head that is not pleasant,” Jordan told U.S. District Judge John F. Walter.

Jordan denied sending photos to anyone outside the sheriff’s or fire departments but also repeatedly said he doesn’t “really remember being at the accident” and he doesn’t “remember what was up there.”

He warned the “these images I’ve been dealing with every day” are “difficult to handle.”

“I might walk out of here a few more times,” Jordan said.

He did twice more, and throughout his testimony he decried “false allegations” that he said pin everyone else’s actions on him. Asked if he’d photographed Gianna Bryant’s remains, he said, “I don’t even know who that is.” He looked at Vanessa at the plaintiff’s table “sorry for your loss” at Vanessa but emphasized, “I don’t know what I was photographing.”

“I’m here because of false allegations, so please refrain from take my brain back to that crash,” he told Vanessa’s lawyer Craig Lavoie.

Jordan didn’t deny, and he said he’s never denied, sending the photos he took at the crash site to LA County fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda, who showed them during a cocktail hour at a gala and whose wife asked Luella Weireter if she wanted to see them, apparently not knowing that Weireter is cousins with Keri Altobelli, who died in the crash with her husband, John Altobelli, and their 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa Altobelli. Weireter testified on Friday.

This is a developing story.

Meghann Cuniff - Senior Reporter on the West Coast

