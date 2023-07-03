Husband who accused top state lawmaker of pressuring estranged wife into group sex for ‘political favor’ resolves lawsuit

The salacious lawsuit accusing a top North Carolina lawmaker of pressuring a married woman into a sexual relationship in exchange for “political favor” has apparently been dropped.

Scott Lassiter sued North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R) in June, accusing him of having an affair with his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, and causing their marriage to end. As Law&Crime previously reported, Scott Lassiter said that Moore “used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in North Carolina to entice [Lassiter’s] wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, a mid-level employee of the state government, to participate in an illicit relationship with him.”

Moore, Lassiter said in his civil complaint, “aggressively pursued a sexual relationship with Mrs. Lassiter, even though he knew that she was married to and living with Plaintiff.”

Also named as a defendant in Lassiter’s lawsuit was an unidentified “John Doe” who allegedly placed a camera on Lassiter’s lawn in an attempt to pressure him into keeping quiet.

“Defendant Tim Moore, either personally or through an agent authorized to act on his behalf, requested that Defendant John Doe unlawfully enter upon Plaintiff’s real property and place a motion-activated camera on Plaintiff’s property to capture photos and videos of Plaintiff that Defendant Tim Moore could use to persuade Plaintiff not to pursue any of the valid legal claims against him,” the complaint says.

Lassiter said that Liles Lassiter “tearfully confessed” to having an affair with Moore for more than three years, during which time she engaged in “group sex with other individuals” seeking Moore’s favor, and that “she feared ending the relationship with [Moore] would result in losing her job.”

Liles Lassiter is the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.

Moore had vehemently denied the allegations.

Liles Lassiter, who was not named in the lawsuit, similarly denied Lassiter’s version of events.

“The claims are not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years,” she reportedly said in a statement to local NBC affiliate WRAL. “Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse. We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he’s lashing out.”

Lassiter disputed this claim, saying that there was no “signed separation document” and alleging that just days before an apparent liaison with Moore, Liles Lassiter had exchanged affectionate text messages with her then-husband.

Lawyers for the parties were tight-lipped when asked for additional information.

“This matter has been resolved,” Lassiter’s attorney Alicia Jurney told Law&Crime in an email. Moore’s attorney Stacey Miller told ABC News that the House speaker’s lawyers “won’t be commenting on this matter further.”

Lassiter had sought at least $200,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

Law&Crime’s Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

