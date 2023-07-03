Carjacker killed a driver and 2 dogs in McDonald’s drive-thru during vicious crime spree across DC area: Cops

Police arrested a young man for a bloody crime spree in which he allegedly carjacked a series of vehicles. The defendant, Daeyon Ross, 22, fatally shot one of the victims, Kurt Modeste, 56, in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant, according to cops in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

When a dying Modeste managed to drive off, Ross allegedly carjacked another vehicle in the lane. The vehicle had three dogs — Ross allegedly shot and killed two of the canines.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Sunday, Prince Georgie’s County Major Zachary O’Lare said it was “extremely rare to come across an individual who has such a disregard for life.”

According to cops, police were alerted to a carjacking that just happened in the area of Addison Road South and Rolling Ridge Drive in the town of Capitol Heights. Officers claim Ross carjacked a Honda CR-V SUV at gunpoint. He allegedly crashed it nearby at Central Avenue and Ritchie Road.

Ross then ran into a parking lot of a fast food restaurant, reportedly a McDonald’s, on Ritchie Road, according to police.

There, he allegedly approached an Acura ILX sedan that was in the drive-thru lane. He shot the driver, Modeste, multiple times when trying to carjack the vehicle, officials said.

Kurt Modesto, Metrobus driver was heading home from church Sunday when he stopped at a McDonalds to get food for a bed ridden brother he cared for. PG Police say Daeyon Ross tried to carjack him and as Modesto tried to drive off, Ross shot and killed him. He was father of four. pic.twitter.com/6fXtC8ydhv — Sam Ford (@SamFord7News) July 3, 2023

“The victim fled after being shot and drove a short distance away where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” officers wrote.

Ross then carjacked a Toyota Scion vehicle that was also in the drive-thru lane, police said.

“Three dogs were inside of this vehicle,” officers said. “Ross ultimately shot and killed two of the dogs. Ross fled in the Scion heading westbound on Central Avenue.”

Law enforcement said they followed Ross into Washington, D.C., where he exited the Scion at the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheriff Road, and carjacked a GMC Terrain. Then he allegedly got into another crash nearby.

“As officers approached the scene, an officer with the Capitol Heights Police Department engaged with Ross and was involved in an officer-involved shooting. Neither the officer nor Ross was struck,” cops wrote. “Ross was taken into custody. A loaded weapon was recovered at the scene.”

Ross is with D.C. authorities, pending extradition to Prince George’s County. Charges include first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking, assault, firearms offenses, and aggravated cruelty to an animal, officers said.

Police ask that anyone with information on this can call a homicide unit detective at 301-516-2512.

From police:

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0038636.

