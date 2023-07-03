Arrest made after human remains stuffed in barrel found floating ‘for a number of days’ on a lake

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the grim discovery of human remains inside a barrel that had been floating in a lake.

Eric Shawn Fetzer, 25, was taken into custody and charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, Greenville, South Carolina Fox affiliate WHNS reported. Authorities first made the gruesome finding in Lake Thicketty, around 45 miles northeast of Greenville, on Thursday, June 27, according to the WHNS report.

Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler said that “the body had been in the container for a number of days,” WHNS reported.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Jeffrey Sutphin, 56, who was previously reported missing on June 15, the report says.

Sutphin is believed to have been killed in Spartanburg County, Greenville NBC affiliate WYFF reported.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said investigators expect to make additional arrests, according to WYFF. The case is still under investigation, and local officials ask anyone with information to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

