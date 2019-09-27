House Democrats Slap Mike Pompeo with Subpoenas: Failure to Comply ‘Shall Constitute Evidence of Obstruction’

What did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo know about Ukraine and when did he know it? Clearly, that’s what Democrats on three House committees want to know, given that they issued subpoenas for documents on Friday pursuant to their impeachment inquiry. That wasn’t all: They declared that a “failure or refusal to comply […] shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry.”

House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) each signed the letter to Pompeo.

In it, they demanded documents by Oct. 4, and set depositions between Oct. 2 and Oct. 10,

You can read the letter to Pompeo below.

This is a developing story.

Democrats Subpoena Mike Pompeo by Law&Crime on Scribd

