Fraud Guarantee Co-Founder Tied to Giuliani and Associates Pleads Guilty

David Correia, a business associate of impeachment figure Lev Parnas who did business with Rudy Giuliani in the company Fraud Guarantee, pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to two counts at the heart of the prosecution’s case: a campaign finance violation and conspiring to defraud investors in the company. Correia did not enter into a cooperation agreement with the government.

“I knew this was wrong at the time that I did it,” Correia told U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken, referring to both schemes.

The first count Correia admitted to, false statements to the Federal Elections Commission, relates to a $350,000 contribution to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action. The second relates to Fraud Guarantee.

Fraud Guarantee counted at least seven victims, who put in hundreds of thousands of dollars for a total of more than $2 million. Prosecutors say that’s because Parnas and Correia misled them about how much they had contributed to the company and how much money the company had raised overall.

This is a developing story…

