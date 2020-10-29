Hackers Stole Millions of Dollars from Wisconsin GOP Account, Damaging Trump’s Campaign Days Before the Election

The Wisconsin Republican Party said Thursday that it was the victim of hack that cost it—and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign—millions of dollars, complicating the final days of the 2020 presidential race.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Wisconsin GOP said hackers stole $2.3 million from a Wisconsin GOP account—money that was key to Trump’s campaign in Wisconsin, where polls have not been kind to the president of late in the crucial swing state.

Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said the hack-and-steal was first noticed one week ago, was reported to the FBI on Oct. 23, and was possibly a phishing scam punctuated by the alteration of vendor invoices. In other words, money intended for vendors did not go to the vendors.

Hitt said the Wisconsin GOP was “no doubt” at a “disadvantage” as a result. Trump won Wisconsin by an extremely slim margin in 2016.

Law&Crime has reached out to the FBI’s Public Information Office in Milwaukee for comment. Law&Crime has also reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for comment.

This is a developing story.

[Image via NBC screengrab]

