Former FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Reacts to IG Report, Slams Trump for Accusing Her of Treason

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who together with former FBI agent Peter Strzok became household names due to President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on them for their anti-Trump texts, reacted on Monday to the release of the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report.

The gist of the response? So much for the president’s accusation that Page was a biased traitor.

For those following along: After two IG investigations; At least a dozen IG lawyers and investigators poring over every text, email, and note I ever wrote; 1000 pages of investigative findings; And the President repeatedly accusing me of bias and treason; /1 — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 9, 2019

The sum total of findings by IG Horowitz that my personal opinions had any bearing on the course of either the Clinton or Russia investigations? Zero and Zero. Cool, cool. /end — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 9, 2019

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on Monday identified numerous procedural failures by the FBI, but did not find evidence that the FBI was motivated by political bias in opening the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation.

Page recently used this Twitter account to promote a Daily Beast report about her.

“I’m done being quiet,” she said, linking to the article.

