Former FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Says Vulgar Last Straw Led to Her Speaking Publicly

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is finally speaking out, and she says it’s because of President Donald Trump faking an orgasm while saying her name at a rally.

Is the president doing an impression of Peter Strzok having an orgasm? pic.twitter.com/izFVmlfqaW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 11, 2019

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Page told The Daily Beast in a new interview.

The president has a lot of political punching bags, but the former FBI attorney, and former agent Peter Strzok are some of his favorites. Text messages between her and Strzok revealed they were lovers, and also didn’t like Trump. Both of them had been on the team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Intelligence officials say the Kremlin directed efforts to help Trump win the race. The president says this probe was done to undermine his administration, and called it a “witch hunt” by Democrats angry over losing the election.

A still unreleased inspector general’s report is expected disprove Trump’s claim the FBI tried to spy on his campaign. A low-ranking former FBI lawyer may face a criminal referral, however, for allegedly altering the FISA application document to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, and the bureau may get criticized for problems in its process. Lisa Page is reportedly expected to be exonerated of wrongdoing.

She told the Beast she followed all the rules in discussing politics privately with Strzok.

“I don’t engage in any sort of partisan politicking at all. But having an opinion and sharing that opinion publicly or privately with another person is squarely within the permissible bounds of the Hatch Act,” she said. “It’s in the regs. Yeah, it says it plainly. I’m thinking, I know I’m a federal employee, but I retain my First Amendment rights. So I’m really not all that worried about it.”

