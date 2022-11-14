Federal Prosecutors Reveal ‘Criminal Charges Are Not Forthcoming’ Against Rudy Giuliani in Foreign Lobbying Probe

Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges in connection with a foreign lobbying investigation made public when federal authorities searched his Manhattan apartment in 2021, prosecutors revealed on Monday.

The announcement came in the form of a single-paragraph letter noting the expiration of the grand jury’s service on the matter.

“The Government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebekah Donaleski wrote in the letter to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken.

The prosecutor asked the judge to shut down the privilege review by the special master who has been reviewing the seized files for attorney client privilege for more than a year.

“Accordingly, the Government respectfully requests that the Court terminate the appointment of the Special Master, the Hon. Barbara S. Jones,” the brief letter concludes.

A representative from the Southern District of New York did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Before he became the Mayor of New York, Giuliani served as Manhattan U.S. Attorney.

This is a developing story.

[Image via Saul Loeb from AFP via Getty Images]

