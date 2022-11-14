Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wife of California’s Governor, Testifies at Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Trial

The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) took the witness stand Monday in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial, describing her first meeting with the movie mogul as “like the red sea was parting.”

“I don’t know if it was deference or fear,” testified Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “I felt a bit intimidated. He was charming. He treated me initially like he was really curious about me. Maybe flattered is how I felt?”

It was September 2005, and Siebel Newsom was at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. At the time, she was an actress and producer, and she “knew, broadly speaking, about Harvey Weinstein.”

She began to cry when Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked, “Do you see that person here in court today?” answering “yes” and saying, “He’s wearing a suit and a blue tie, and he’s staring at me.”

Siebel Newsom said their first meeting was in the early evening or late afternoon. She was “huddled in a hotel area with some friends, guy friends who were in the industry in various ways, and a girlfriend I was working on a project with.”

“Something kind of happened and there was this big person coming toward me, and everybody sort of like backed away. Then Harvey Weinstein introduced himself to me,” Siebel Newsom said. “He was like the kingmaker. He was the top of the industry.”

At the time, Siebel Newsom was “a working actress” with small roles guest staring on TV shows and in films. She was working “on some short films,” and she’d “been in two features” in “small roles.”

“Yes, Harvey Weinstein was more powerful than me,” she said. Martinez said she wouldn’t ask her who her current husband is, but she asked if she’d met him yet. Siebel Newsom said no, she was in a different relationship at the time.

During the initial meeting with Weinstein, “He came directly to me and people sort of backed off. He wanted to know who I was, what my name was, why I was there.” They moved to a quieter area, and Weinstein said he wanted to meet up with her later.

“I felt like I had to, like ‘OK, sure,'” Siebel Newsom said. But she also “felt like there was a genuine interest in talking about my work.”

She met Weinstein at the hotel bar later, describing him on the witness stand Monday as “very charming.”

“He saw that I was smart…He was really focused on telling me I was special and I was different,” she said.

Siebel Newsom took the stand about 11:45 a.m., testifying for about 15 minutes before the noon break. She’s to retake the stand at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Wearing a blue dress and camel-colored coat, the self-described “First Partner of California” has a group of supporters who are taking up coveted public seats in the courtroom as journalists wait outside. She was ushered into another courtroom to avoid onlookers during the noon break.

Weinstein is charged with two crimes related to her: forced oral copulation and forcible rape.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench laid out ground rules for her testimony in a pre-trial conference last month.

Siebel Newsom’s testimony is supported by a previous witness. Daphne Zuniga testified last Tuesday that Siebel Newsom told her about meeting with Weinstein while they hiked in Franklin Canyon in Beverly Hills in late 2005. They’d been good friends since meeting at the Los Angeles International Airport when they were both late for the same flight, and Zuniga said Siebel Newsom’s demeanor changed when their conversation turned to Weinstein.

“It was a change from just walking on this hike. She looked down and away,” said Zuniga, who is known for playing Jo Reynolds on Melrose Place and Princess Leia in the 1987 movie Spaceballs. “Her body seemed not as it just had been walking.”

“I always had known her to be positive, upbeat, looks you in the eye, lovely energy,” Zuniga said.

But Siebel Newsom obviously didn’t want to talk about what happened with Weinstein, the witness said.

“She just said she had had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein and I asked how it went, she said, ‘Not good. I don’t want to talk about it,'” Zuniga said. “And that’s when she was upset and that’s why I didn’t pursue it. I was just respecting her request and she changed the subject.”

On cross-examination, Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman pressed Zuniga about the insignificance of the conversation at the time. She acknowledged that she’d forgotten about their conversation about Weinstein until Siebel Newsom reminded her of it 16 years later as part of the criminal investigation into Weinstein.

