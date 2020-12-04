Formally rescinding acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf’s memo on the grounds that he was illegally appointed, a federal judge on Friday ordered the DHS to unfurl the welcome mat on its website and invite aspiring Dreamers to make first-time requests for consideration under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The Homeland Security website must also solicit renewal and advance parole requests.

“The notice must also make clear that deferred action and employment authorization documents (‘EADs’) granted for only one year are extended to two years, in line with the pre-Wolf memorandum policy,” U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis wrote in a six-page order.

Garaufis directed the government to provide him a status update of its resumption of the DACA program by Jan. 4, 2021, disclosing the number of first-time applicants, renewal requests, and advance parole requests the agency had received, adjudicated, approved, denied, and rejected from Nov. 14 until Dec. 31.

“The court believes that these additional remedies are reasonable. Indeed, the Government has assured the court that a public notice along the lines described is forthcoming,” the judge added.

Friday’s order follows one from Nov. 14, where Judge Gaurafis found that Wolf had been illegally appointed—echoing the findings of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in a non-binding legal opinion from August.

“DHS failed to follow the order of succession as it was lawfully designated. Therefore, the actions taken by purported Acting Secretaries, who were not properly in their roles according to the lawful order of succession, were taken without legal authority,” Garaufis wrote last month. “Accordingly, Mr. Wolf did not possess statutory authority when he assumed the role of Acting Secretary in November 2019.”

Wolf effectively suspended the DACA program in July pending a departmental review, but the judge found that memo had no weight because he was not lawfully in that post.

This is a developing story…

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

