A Kentucky man threatened to kill President Donald Trump and "feed" his face to "stray dogs" while compiling a small arsenal that included rifles and tactical gear, according to federal prosecutors.

Kadrioan Santiago, 23, of Berea, is charged with interstate threatening communications involving threats of violence that he allegedly made against Trump, ICE agents and other individuals. A criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime outlines the threats he made, as does a press release sent out by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday.

"Santiago, under the username 'kadi_skating,' had been posting a series of politically violent threats and statements on Instagram between January 2026 and late March 2026," the DOJ alleges. "Among other things, Santiago threatened to cut President Donald Trump's face with a razor blade, pull his skin off and feed the skin to stray dogs; threatened to kill the next member of law enforcement who interacted with him; encouraged others to shoot at ICE agents; and threatened to kill ICE agents himself."

According to the complaint, Santiago claimed that "no one is spared" from the deadly wrath he wants to unleash on people. "Im filled with political violence," he allegedly wrote in January 2026.

"STUFF A GRENADE IN THEIR AHH AND BLOW IT UP," he said in a March 2 post, according to the complaint. "I'll defend your queer rights with my guns."

Taking aim at the president, Santiago wrote, "DEATH TO TRUMP" and warned that "@potus better never let me get my hands on you," per the complaint.

"I will actually drag a razor blade down your face and slip it under your skin and pull your skin off, cook it and feed it to some stray dogs," Santiago allegedly said in a March 27 post.

Other alleged threats included, "Death to the American nazi regime" and "the american people NEED to start shooting at the necks, legs, and arms of ICE agents."

Prosecutors say the FBI "received information" about Santiago's "politically violent threats" and launched an investigation on April 3. The young man had been posting videos and photos online of weapons and ammunition he compiled, including footage put up on Instagram as recently as March 23 and March 24.

"Registered car, unregistered firearms," Santiago said in a March 23 post that showed an image of an "assault firearm" resting on a person's lap that is believed to be him, according to the complaint.

Santiago was arrested by deputies with the Garrard County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop on April 14. An arsenal was found on him that included a "handgun, an AR-15-style rifle, an additional long gun, multiple magazines, a Kevlar helmet, gas masks, and various survival gear," according to the sheriff's office.

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"The nature of these federal charges, combined with the weapons and tactical gear located, is extremely alarming," said Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens in a statement. "Fortunately, nobody was injured during this arrest."

Santiago is due to appear in court Monday for a detention and preliminary hearing.

"To those who choose to hide behind the anonymity of a screen to unleash threats against the President of the United States, other government officials, and law enforcement, the FBI will find you" said Olivia Olson, FBI special agent in charge for the Louisville Field Office. "It is against the law to post threatening communications online, and the FBI and our partners will use every available resource to identify, locate, and arrest those who choose to do so."