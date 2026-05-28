A pregnant woman in Kentucky was gunned down while in a vehicle by a man who then fled into the woods, authorities in the Bluegrass State say.

Brandon Bond, 24, has been charged with murder relating to domestic violence in the death of 22-year-old Ava "Jane" Woodcock, Barren County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime state. The defendant also faces charges of first-degree fetal homicide and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

Bond was indicted by a Barren County grand jury on the three counts against him, Glasgow News reported. The case dates back to April 6, when Woodcock was in a car along Cleveland Avenue in Glasgow, Kentucky, a city in the southern part of the state.

As the woman sat, Bond allegedly shot her and then ran to the woods nearby. Emergency responders arrived at the shooting scene, and Woodcock was brought to an area hospital before being flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Terry Flatt, public information officer with the Glasgow Police Department, told regional NBC and CBS affiliate WNKY.

The relationship between Bond and Woodcock was not immediately made clear.

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Woodcock was pronounced dead the following day. Her unborn daughter — who was named Neveah Marie Woodcock — also did not survive.

Glasgow police officers later found Bond in the same wooded area to which they say he fled. He is being held on a $2 million bond and has a court appearance scheduled for June 1.

According to Woodcock's obituary, her "laughter was so contagious and would fill a room." She was an employee at the local Walmart, "loved animals," had dreams of becoming a veterinarian, and "she was thoughtful and caring and kind, loved everyone and everything."

She left behind a daughter.