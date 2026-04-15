California cops caught a man near Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles wielding an AR-style "Joker Rifle" — with the phrases, "Why so serious?" and "Let's put a smile on that face" painted on it — who claimed he was in the area to "get some anger out," according to police and prosecutors.

Sean Steiner, 36, of Arizona, is facing multiple felony firearm charges after being arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office on March 29. A criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime accuses him of possessing an "AR-7 Industries Joker Rifle" that he painted to resemble a toy gun, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors and police say that in addition to the "assault weapon," Steiner also had two loaded handguns, "large-capacity" magazines, extra ammunition, and "rifle-rated body armor" that he was wearing that day along with gloves, a duffle bag, and "even a step stool."

The sheriff's office said in a press release posted this week on Facebook that "the rifle itself stood out" as it was "painted in green and purple with Joker-style phrases" from the movie "The Dark Knight" starring Heath Ledger as the Joker.

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A "concerned citizen" spotted Steiner walking in an area near the Trump golf course and notified authorities, according to police. Steiner was allegedly seen hiking through nearby trails and running through traffic on Palos Verdes Drive South near the Trump golf course, per the sheriff's office.

Prosecutors confirm in the complaint that Steiner was carrying the loaded firearms "in a public place and on a public street." He is allegedly not the registered owner of the weapons, according to the complaint.

"[Steiner] admitted he … fired one of the pistols near the landslide area to 'get some anger out,'" the sheriff's office said in its press release. "Let that sink in."

Steiner is currently out on bond.