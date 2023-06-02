An 80-year-old former Playboy model who has long accused “The Cosby Show” star William “Bill” Cosby, Jr., of sexual assault filed a civil suit in California within a “lookback window,” overcoming the statute of limitations as permitted by recently enacted state law. Victoria Valentino claims that the 85-year-old “prominent actor and comedian” groomed, drugged and raped her in 1969, when the “up-and-coming young female artist” was grieving over the “tragic drowning” death of her 6-year-old son.

“Plaintiff and her friend were out for dinner and Plaintiff was still coping with the death of her son. Plaintiff was inconsolably crying when Cosby approached their table,” said the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. “Cosby engaged in conversation with Plaintiff’s friend while Plaintiff continued to sob over the tragic loss of her only son.”

The lawsuit said that Cosby offered to pay for Valentino and her friend to get a Finnish massage and later picked them up for dinner. While at Sneaky Pete’s, Cosby allegedly put a pill in the plaintiff’s glass and said: “Here! Take this! It will make you feel better. It will make us ALL feel better.’ Cosby placed another pill next to Plaintiff’s friend’s glass.”

Falsely believing the pill was “safe to ingest,” having been “deceived” into believing Cosby had also consumed it, Valentino started to feel “nauseated and dizzy,” and Cosby took both women to his office, the suit said.

“Cosby offered to drive Plaintiff and her friend home, claiming his chauffeur had something else to do. Plaintiff continued to feel nauseated and dizzy in the backset of Cosby’s car as he drove them in the opposite direction of Plaintiff’s house. Plaintiff was not told where she was being taken,” the suit said. “When the car finally stopped, Cosby told Plaintiff and her friend that he ‘wanted to show them his awards in his office.'”

When the two women arrived at Cosby’s office, the suit continued, Valentino’s friend “immediately passed out” on a couch.

“Cosby was staring at Plaintiff’s friend with a predatory intensity while Plaintiff’s friend laid on the couch unconscious. Plaintiff panicked and saw Cosby had an erection. Plaintiff knew Cosby was about to assault her friend, so Plaintiff attempted to distract Cosby by reaching out towards him to get his attention. Plaintiff tried speaking but her words made no sense due to the effects of the pills Cosby had given Plaintiff,” the lawsuit said. “Cosby finally became angry and exasperated by Plaintiff’s efforts to thwart his assault on her friend, and Cosby stood up and walked towards Plaintiff with a terrifying expression on his face.”

Valentino claims that Cosby then “unzipped his pants,” “forced his penis into [her] mouth,” then turned her around and “engaged in forced sexual intercourse with Plaintiff.”

She said that Cosby walked out after the alleged assault, but not before telling her and her friend to “Call a cab!” The next thing that the plaintiff’s case mentioned was Cosby’s admission in a 2005 deposition, as the suit put it, that “he used quaaludes on young women that he wanted to have sex with.” Cosby’s team previously responded to such characterizations by highlighting an article that said Cosby acquired Quaaludes with intent to have sex with women but that he has not actually admitted to drugging accusers.

Valentino’s suit says her sexual assault claims are consistent with those made by dozens more of Cosby’s accusers, including Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

In 2018, Cosby was criminally convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand and sent off to prison.

The conviction was overturned, however, by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2021 when the court found that statements made by the former district attorney constituted a binding non-prosecution agreement with Cosby. Years later, Cosby is at home and no longer in prison, but civil liability has not gone away, much to the ire of his publicist Andrew Wyatt.

Wyatt posted the following reaction to the accusations Thursday on Instagram, slamming lawsuits that allow decades-old rape claims as “absurd”:

It is absurd that we have not had any rulings from the Supreme Court on these absurd historical rape accusation laws. It has been eight years since they started and thousands of people have gone to jail and nearly every man in a high political office has been threatened or falsely accused and they’ve done nothing. They need to protect all American citizens from this grotesque abuse of human rights. It endangers the foundations of human society. Allowing lawsuits for imaginary historical crimes without evidence is today’s witch hunting. #tmz #cnn #washingtonpost #abc #theshaderoom #revolttv

Wyatt also posted a photo of a statement he gave to TMZ, alleging that Valentino has “changed” her story “10 or 15 times” over the years.

“Media needs to vet Victoria Valentino cautiously and carefully — because she has changed her alleged accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Cosby over 10 to 15 times,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that the statute of limitations were put in The Constitution to protect victims and those who are accused — and it seems that our political figures are caving to being click baiters and accumulating likes as opposed to vetting these allegations made by alleged accusers and moving swiftly to create these look back windows — which are only being created because they incorporate Bill Cosby’s name.”

In closing, Wyatt suggested that Cosby was being targeted because of his race.

“This is bigger than Bill Cosby,” the publicist said. “This is a target against every black successful man in America like Lebron James, Will Smith and President Obama.”

The “lookback window” Wyatt was referring to in this case is California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year. Under the law, sexual assault civil claims that “would otherwise be barred” because the “applicable statute of limitations has or had expired” can be filed until Dec. 31, 2026 if plaintiffs allege: a sexual assault; that “[o]ne or more entities are legally responsible for damages arising out of the sexual assault”; and that the “entity or entities, including, but not limited to, their officers, directors, representatives, employees, or agents, engaged in a cover up or attempted a cover up of a previous instance or allegations of sexual assault by an alleged perpetrator of such abuse.”

Notably, under the first count of sexual assault, Valentino alleges Cosby “covered up his multiple sexual assaults of women and children” and, in addition to naming Cosby as a defendant, 1-20 Does — unidentified “agents, representatives, servants, employees, partners, and/or joint venturers of each and every other Defendant” are accused of being “responsible in some manner for one or more of the events and happenings described herein.”

“Each Defendant approved and/or ratified the conduct of each other Defendant. Consequently, each Defendant is jointly and severally liable to Plaintiff for the damages sustained as a proximate result of his, her, or its conduct. Each of the Defendants proximately caused the injuries and damages alleged,” the lawsuit claimed.

“Cover up” is defined in the legislation as “a concerted effort to hide evidence relating to a sexual assault that incentivizes individuals to remain silent or prevents information relating to a sexual assault from becoming public or being disclosed to the plaintiff, including, but not limited to, the use of nondisclosure agreements or confidentiality agreements.”

Plaintiff Valentino seeks a civil jury trial on sexual assault and sexual battery counts, claiming Cosby “acted maliciously and oppressively, and his conduct constitutes conscious disregard for Plaintiff’s rights and safety, entitling her to punitive damages.”

Cosby already faces civil lawsuits in New York under a similar “lookback window” law known as the New York Adult Survivors Act.

When those suits were filed, Wyatt told The Associated Press it was a shakedown.

“As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY,” he said.

NBC News reported that three more women were waiting for Nevada to open a “lookback window” of its own before filing suit there against Cosby.

