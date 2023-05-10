A 31-year-old man in Ohio was arrested last week after he allegedly held a woman against her will, severely beat and stabbed her, then stuffed and sealed the victim into a small plastic storage container. She miraculously survived.

Dalontay Reshawn Edmond-Geiger was taken into custody on May 3 and charged with one count each of attempted murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, officers with the Cleveland Police Department found a woman on the night of May 2 inside a residence in the 3100 block of West 97th Street who was allegedly being held against her will by Edmond-Geiger.

Court records show Edmond-Geiger’s home address as the West 97th Street home.

“Edmond-Geiger admitted to physically assaulting victim, ziptying [sic] her hands to a chair, and moving her body from room to room to deceive police,” the affidavit states. “Geiger then forcefully stuffs victim’s body into a 3 ft x 3 ft plastic container and traps her motionless body inside and seals the lid, restricting air to victim before police finds victim.”

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, was in an “unconscious state” and required the use of a ventilator to assist with breathing. She also suffered “multiple fractures to the rear of her head,” the document states.

The events leading police to the disturbing discovery began earlier in the day on May 2, at around 3:30 p.m., when police received a call from a concerned woman at a corner store, reporting that another woman was tied up in the basement of a home, Shaker Heights CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Responding to the call, officers reportedly encountered Edmond-Geiger at the residence. After a 30-minute delay, Edmond-Geiger allegedly allowed the officers to search his basement, where they found only an air mattress but no victim.

It was during this initial visit that Edmond-Geiger was allegedly moving the victim from room to room to prevent police from finding her.

Later that evening, police spoke with a woman familiar with the area who claimed she knew of a female victim that Edmond-Geiger had assaulted in the West 97th Street residence, WOIO reported.

She reportedly told police that Edmond-Geiger even showed her photos of the alleged assault, providing investigators with additional evidence of potential criminal activity.

In the early hours of May 3, officers returned to the residence to speak with Edmond-Geiger again.

While inside the living room, an officer reportedly heard moaning sounds from an unknown location.

However, each time the moaning occurred, Edmond-Geiger allegedly amplified the volume of the radio playing on his phone. Suspicions grew, prompting the officer to question Edmond-Geiger further.

Eventually, police say Edmond-Geiger confessed that a woman was beneath the porch, hidden in a tiny storage container.

Police said they found the victim “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote,” according to WOIO.

She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Edmond-Geiger is being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear again at Cleveland Municipal Court on May 18 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

