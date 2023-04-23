Cops in New York City say a kidnapper forced a woman into a minivan and fled the scene.

Officers released a picture in which the man is seen carrying the victim off in his arms.

According to police, this happened Friday at 1:45 a.m. in the section of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue. This is the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gravesend, which is north of Coney Island.

“The suspect is about 5’10” tall & 175lbs,” cops wrote. “He has a light complexion, facial hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants, & black sneakers. The victim is approximately 5’5″ tall & 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt, & white sneakers.”

NYPD Crime Stoppers announced a $3,500 reward in the case. They describe the suspect’s vehicle as a “late model Toyota minivan.” You can call 1-800-577-TIPS to make a confidential tip, they said.

“It’s kind of a mystery now,” a high-ranking police source said, according to The New York Post.

The official reportedly said investigators do not know the woman’s identity or if she knew the man.

“She didn’t appear to be struggling like you would if it was a stranger,” the source said.

A witness reported the abduction. Police are reviewing video evidence to determine the suspect and woman’s whereabouts before the kidnapping, the source said.

