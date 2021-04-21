Prosecutors Offer Plea Deal to Teen Girls Charged in Alleged Carjacking Murder of Uber Eats Driver Mohammad Anwar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prosecutors said they have offered a plea deal to the two teen girls who allegedly killed 66-year-old Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar. Instead of felony murder, the defendants, ages 13 and 15, would accept guilt for second-degree murder while armed.

#BREAKING Prosecutors have offered both girls accused in the deadly carjacking of UberEats driver Muhammad Anwar a plea bargain to 2nd degree murder while armed. It’s still under negotiation. Lawyers want mental evaluations for both girls. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZoCINsOl6y — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) April 20, 2021

This is still up in the air, however. The defense is seeking mental evaluations for the teens. Negotiations reportedly continue.

The teens, who were not named because they are minors and are not being charged as adults, allegedly tased Anwar in a carjacking on March 23.

As seen on video, the driver’s side door was open and Anwar was hanging onto the vehicle. “It’s my car,” he could be heard saying. The vehicle sped off as Anwar continued to hang on between the driver’s seat and the open door. The door smashed against a light pole and another object. The vehicle very loudly crashed, tipping over onto the driver’s side. The girls climbed out of the open passenger door, as Anwar lay dying on the sidewalk. One of the suspects said, “My phone is in there.”

Several men dressed in military fatigues (later identified as National Guardsmen) responded to the scene.

A GoFundMe, run by a person saying Anwar was their husband’s uncle, finished the campaign raising $1,049,940 for the funeral and to support the victim’s family.

“Mohammad Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family,” the campaign statement read. “He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence. The details are still being investigated, however we know that Anwar was working on an UberEats delivery when two assailants attempted to carjack him in Navy Yard.”

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly,” the statement continued.

An email address associated with the GoFundMe campaign did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for comment about the possible plea deal.

