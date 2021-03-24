13-Year-Old and 15-Year-Old Girls Charged with Felony Murder in Carjacking of Driver in D.C.

Two teenage girls armed with a stun gun have been charged with felony murder after the driver they attempted to carjack was thrown from his vehicle and killed, police say.

The suspects, only 13 and 15 years old, have not been named because they have not been charged as adults. The victim, identified as 66-year-old Springfield, Virginia man Mohammad Anwar, was behind the wheel of his car near Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C. when the suspects attempted the carjacking on Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that authorities responded to the scene around 4:31 p.m. and found the victim with life-threatening injuries. Police said Anwar was thrown from the car and later died at a hospital.

The suspects allegedly used the stun gun, causing Anwar to crash.

“The Detectives’ investigation on the scene revealed that the suspects assaulted the victim with a taser while carjacking the victim which resulted in a motor vehicle accident,” police said.

As you can see in the image from NBC Washington above, the vehicle flipped on its side. A witness reported seeing Anwar struggle with the girls who attacked him before he crashed the car.

Authorities said the 13-year-old girl is from Southeast, D.C. and the 15-year-old girl is from Fort Washington, Maryland. The juveniles attempted to flee the scene on foot after the crash, but they were caught by police with the help of a National Guard member in the area, the Washington Post reported. The victim was described as a ride-share driver.

The teens now face charges of armed carjacking and felony murder.

[Image via NBC Washington screengrab]

