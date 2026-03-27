An Idaho mother is facing a felony charge after delivering a baby with a heart condition and eyes that do not function properly, according to police.

Rose Smith, 26, of Idaho Falls, allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine after giving birth to her child and is accused of using the drug while pregnant.

Court documents obtained by the local media outlet East Idaho News allege that she was with a man during the August 2025 birth who admitted to police that he was using meth before showing up to the hospital. Smith, however, insisted she had not.

The documents obtained by East Idaho News say hospital staff had to repeatedly remind Smith and the man who was with her to feed and change the baby. They allegedly kept failing to do so.

On Aug. 31, the child was taken away from Smith and the man, according to the court documents. Several days later police learned that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had visited Smith's home with an Idaho Falls police officer to take away another child in her custody, the documents say.

Smith and the man had been ordered to undergo drug testing after the baby was born in August, but they had failed to do so. Health officials went back to Smith's home on Sept. 25 and reported unsanitary living conditions, including a foul odor coming from the residence and trash scattered all over.

In addition to the living conditions, feces were also observed on parts of Smith and the man's body, according to the court documents. Smith was interviewed again about the child she gave birth to, and she allegedly downplayed the child's condition.

Police say a detective spoke to Smith again about her meth use and she eventually admitted to smoking the drug while she was pregnant. She was arrested this month and charged with felony injury to a child.

Smith bonded out of jail on March 23. The man who was with her during the birth has not been charged with any crimes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place for Smith on April 10.