A Wendy's manager in Missouri allegedly shot a customer after an argument at the drive-thru window and then claimed he didn't fire a gun — even though it was all apparently caught on video.

Terrence R. Phillips, 47, stands accused of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, the Clay County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Kansas City police responded around 11:30 p.m. on March 20 for a shooting at the Wendy's on North Oak Trafficway. When they arrived, they found the victim "bleeding profusely from his chest." Before he was rushed to the hospital, he said a man who appeared to be a manager shot him.

The victim later told cops he left his apartment to pick up some food for his family when he pulled up to the drive-thru. He said he was about to order via the drive-thru intercom when the employee told him to pull up to the window. This confused the victim, who asked for clarification.

The victim said he received a "rude response" and the bad attitude from Phillips continued when he went up to the window, per the affidavit. He received his food and drinks in a drink holder. But when he drove away, the drinks spilled. The victim said he pulled around to complain but the employees would not interact with him.

He then saw Phillips standing outside. Phillips allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder, with the bullet exiting through his chest.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video from the restaurant showed Phillips walk outside to the parking lot and to his car. There was a "faint image of a muzzle flash" before Phillips walked back into the restaurant, apparently carrying a gun in his left pocket, cops wrote. Officers say they later recovered the gun from the walk-in freezer.

After receiving his Miranda warnings, Phillips allegedly explained he had the victim pull up to the window because they have to cook the chicken fresh when it's toward the end of the night. He said he gave the victim food and they "exchanged words," cops wrote. Phillips said the man returned to the window and "started yelling racial slurs at him," the affidavit stated.

Phillips said he noticed the hatch on his car was open so he walked outside to close it. The man drove up to Phillips, who allegedly told him to "get the f— on."

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"Phillips stated that he did not shoot anyone, does not know anything about a gun or why there would be a gun that was recovered in the restaurant," cops wrote.

Officers took Phillips to the Clay County Jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond. He has a hearing set for March 31.