A woman is accused of gunning down her ex-girlfriend's new partner at a Pennsylvania Lowe's store in front of the victim's daughter.

Taneesha Lynn Teague, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, per court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The shooting victim was identified by regional NBC affiliate WFMJ as 36-year-old Salim Basalat.

On Monday morning, Teague reportedly followed her former girlfriend and the woman's 9-year-old daughter to the Lowe's store located on Glimcher Boulevard in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a city in the northwestern part of the state some 75 miles from Cleveland, Ohio. The women had broken up about a month before, but they still lived together.

Teague's ex-girlfriend was there to meet up with Basalat, a fact that upset the defendant, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet. As Teague rolled into the parking lot, Basalat was apparently standing outside his vehicle speaking with the ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

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The defendant is alleged to have approached the group and fired a gun, hitting the man in the stomach and arm. Someone called 911, and the complaint says a woman's voice could be heard in the background warning someone to move or they would die, too.

Teague fled the scene, and police responded to find Basalat wounded. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

Investigators found Teague's white Nissan work van in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. The Hermitage Police Department announced that she was wanted on Tuesday morning, and she turned herself in later that day.

The defendant has a preliminary arraignment in this case scheduled for Wednesday.

It is unclear whether the ex-girlfriend or her daughter was also hurt.