An Alabama mother is accused of killing her 17-month-old special-needs son by inserting a "liquid solution" through his feeding tube, leading to his death.

Kaitlynn Grace Dominick, 22, is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. On May 4, Dominick brought her son into University of South Alabama Health Children's and Women's Hospital in Mobile. The boy died the next day. Doctors "alarmed at lab results from the child" alerted the Alabama Department of Human Resources, which then called the sheriff's office.

The boy apparently had a medical condition that required a feeding tube. Deputies say the mother "provided inconsistent statements" to investigators. Dominick later admitted to "mixing a liquid solution and administering it to her son, leading to his death."

Cops are not saying what that liquid mixture contained. In an interview with local Fox affiliate WALA, Capt. Justin Correa said the mixture did not include bleach, illicit drugs or alcohol.

"In this mixture, the level of ingredients that were given to this child maybe to an adult, a normal, healthy adult might not have presented the way it did but of course a child, a 17-month-old who has preexisting medical conditions, I think it could have [led] to a greater medical emergency," Correa said.

Dominick knew that the solution was dangerous to her child, cops allege. Deputies did not say why Dominick inserted the solution, nor did they publicly identify the boy.

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"We think that what occurred was intentional on Ms. Dominick's part and the charges come from talking with the District Attorney's Office who we're very close with, coming to the common agreement that at the time, these are going to be the most appropriate charges," Correa said.

The mother was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Baldwin County Jail.