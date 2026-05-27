A Massachusetts woman died after her husband allegedly shot her during a confrontation about a gun he did not own.

Sean Brewer, 58, was charged with manslaughter after his wife, 47-year-old Jacklyn Berry, was fatally shot on Sunday. According to reporting by local Fox affiliate WFXT, police found Berry with a gunshot wound in the couple's bedroom in their Winthrop, Massachusetts, apartment. Brewer told police that he was sweeping up the home before going to church when he found a jacket that was not his. Inside the jacket was a gun that he also did not recognize.

Police said Brewer told them he confronted Berry about the gun, which he said accidentally went off.

According to courtroom reporting by local ABC affiliate WCVB, Brewer called 911 just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday shortly after the alleged shooting. Prosecutors said he told police that "he didn't touch the trigger and the firearm spontaneously went off, striking Ms. Berry." Brewer's defense attorney stated that during the 911 call, Berry allegedly made a "dying declaration" that the shooting was an accident.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, Brewer openly sobbed as the alleged facts of the case were read aloud. He was charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification (FID) card, and possession of ammunition without an FID card. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While Brewer's defense attorney told the court that Brewer and Berry were "very much in love," according to WCVB, Brewer faces outstanding charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. The judge revoked his bail in connection with those charges and set bail at $100,000 for the charges in connection with the alleged shooting.

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Berry's family started a fundraiser to raise money for her funeral. In a statement provided to local media, they said Berry was "sweet, loyal, loving, and kind. She was a nurturer. She was a proud sister, daughter, and auntie, niece, friend and cousin to so many."

Brewer is scheduled to return to court on June 17.