A Kentucky man is accused of secretly swapping his pregnant girlfriend's prescribed medication with abortion pills in an attempt to kill their baby.

Abdullah Mohmand, 26, of Bowling Green, told his girlfriend that his family in Afghanistan would not approve of him having a child with her, according to court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WDKY.

"Mohmand had told her they could not have a baby because his family would kill him," the documents say, citing statements the victim allegedly made to police.

The woman notified authorities on Monday that Mohmand had allegedly replaced medication she was taking with an "unknown medication," according to cops.

"At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Kentucky State Police … was notified of a female of Glasgow, reporting that her boyfriend, Abdulah Mohmand, 26, of Bowling Green, had replaced her prescription medication with an unknown medication," a KSP press release says. "She advised that she was pregnant and had concerns for the safety of her unborn child. After an investigation, a search warrant for Mr. Mohmand's residence was obtained."

Police say misoprostol, a medication that can be used to induce labor or terminate a pregnancy, was found in Mohmand's residence. Investigators later confirmed it was the same medication he used to try to kill the couple's child, according to the KSP release.

Mohmand claimed he had "no knowledge" of the suspicious pills found after his pregnant girlfriend realized her prescribed medication had been replaced with an unknown substance, according to court documents. The victim said she called the police because she didn't know what the substance was.

"[The misoprostol] was found to match the unknown medication that was located at the female's residence," the KSP release says.

Mohmand was arrested and charged with attempted fetal homicide. He was booked in the Barren County Jail without bond and is due to appear in court for an arraignment on June 25, according to online records.